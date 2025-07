alligator pears à la Georgia O'Keefe

over at 52 frames, we are to take a photo "in the style of" and re-create the lighting used. i went for this painting by Georgia O'Keefe although i now think i didn't actually get the lighting right. here's GOK's painting: https://prints.okeeffemuseum.org/detail/501372/okeeffe-alligator-pears-1923#:~:text=About%20the%20Artwork,two%20upper%20corners%20is%20black. i think i had the lighting on the wrong side. oh, well.and then again, i may have to paint this in watercolour as one of the prompts for this month's world watercolor month is 'avocado'. we'll see then if i can channel GOK's vibes.