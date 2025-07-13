Sign up
Previous
Photo 4470
alligator pears à la Georgia O'Keefe
over at 52 frames, we are to take a photo "in the style of" and re-create the lighting used. i went for this painting by Georgia O'Keefe although i now think i didn't actually get the lighting right. here's GOK's painting:
https://prints.okeeffemuseum.org/detail/501372/okeeffe-alligator-pears-1923#:~:text=About%20the%20Artwork,two%20upper%20corners%20is%20black.
i think i had the lighting on the wrong side. oh, well.
and then again, i may have to paint this in watercolour as one of the prompts for this month's world watercolor month is 'avocado'. we'll see then if i can channel GOK's vibes.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6638
photos
174
followers
106
following
1224% complete
4463
4464
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
4470
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th July 2025 6:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
Dorothy
ace
I like the blue colour. Yours has more texture than Georgia’s.
July 14th, 2025
