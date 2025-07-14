Previous
the old hunting ground by summerfield
Photo 4471

the old hunting ground

this used to be my go-to place for when i'm out of ideas to photograph. it's been almost 10 years since i moved to this apartment and i think i've been back here only a couple of times. the place certainly has changed a lot, and the harbour accommodates more boats now. they also changed the lake configuration and fenced it so that nobody can go to the water's edge to fish or just hang about. i suppose it is a wise decision in a way as most of the time people leave their garbage which end up in the water and thus harm the wildlife living there. there was a sense of nostalgia as my friend drove and i tried to take some shots of the boats.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact