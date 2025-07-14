the old hunting ground

this used to be my go-to place for when i'm out of ideas to photograph. it's been almost 10 years since i moved to this apartment and i think i've been back here only a couple of times. the place certainly has changed a lot, and the harbour accommodates more boats now. they also changed the lake configuration and fenced it so that nobody can go to the water's edge to fish or just hang about. i suppose it is a wise decision in a way as most of the time people leave their garbage which end up in the water and thus harm the wildlife living there. there was a sense of nostalgia as my friend drove and i tried to take some shots of the boats.