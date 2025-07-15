the fountain

we drove up to Bolton, 50 kilometres or about an hour drive northwest of Toronto, to see the equestrian grounds where a world equestrian event is to take place. this fountain is part of the town's downtown area. it is a rather quaint community, with a western European feel. it really felt like i was no longer in Canada. streets were narrower but all drivers were well behaved, most shops were closed for the lunch hour and there were more bistro-like places where people sat in umbrella shaded tables, sipping cocktails or cold drinks. definitely a laid-back atmosphere.