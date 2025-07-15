Previous
the fountain by summerfield
Photo 4472

the fountain

we drove up to Bolton, 50 kilometres or about an hour drive northwest of Toronto, to see the equestrian grounds where a world equestrian event is to take place. this fountain is part of the town's downtown area. it is a rather quaint community, with a western European feel. it really felt like i was no longer in Canada. streets were narrower but all drivers were well behaved, most shops were closed for the lunch hour and there were more bistro-like places where people sat in umbrella shaded tables, sipping cocktails or cold drinks. definitely a laid-back atmosphere.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice looking fountain
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact