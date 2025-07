down and up the hill

this is Highway 50 on the drive back home from the equestrian club las Tuesday. i didn't realize until this moment that the road was this steep. 'tis a good thing the speed limit was only 80kmph. in the farm, this makes for a good speedy drive, the kind that makes your stomach churn and your head heady (?) but something you laugh off, or curse the one driving. i know children love it as they always say "again! again!"