the waning moon, the scant cloud

waiting for the bus to go to run errands, there was nothing else to do but stare at the very blue sky, the very scant clouds passing by and the waning moon.



last week, i got crazy and took the leap of registering to be a member of a group called "artists' network" here in Toronto, with a view to show my work, and perhaps earn some serious money selling some of my paintings and photos. looking at other members' work, i was humbled and intimidated by the talent and skills they have. most of them have formal training and even have master's degrees. but i am encouraged by the support of my friends here on 365 and by a few people i know who are artists themselves in some other forms. i'm hoping i can show my work next year in the fall. as their fall shows this year has already been filled. i hope to clean up my act and paint enough until then.