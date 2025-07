summertime and the living is easy

swung by the Toronto Gardens after church yesterday to see if the roses are still good. there was only one large bush with wilted buds and the rest are the echinacea and daisies and some other nondescript blooms. it rained the night before and so the humidity was up during the daytime even as we hit something like 28C. this didn't prevent this couple from spreading a picnic blanket and enjoy the summer. as you may have noticed, the days are getting shorter for almost a month now. 🥴