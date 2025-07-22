door to nowhere

again, at the Gardens on Sunday after church. found this door of half door or probably a window in the middle of all the greens. because why waste an old broken window when you can have it for a whimsical decor, non? well, i like it, i think it's brilliant what they did.



finally finished the small 'practice' waterfalls painting - after more than six months, so now i can move on to finish the large duplicate. i aim to finish both by the end of August. this is my problem, when i start a painting and i pause on it for a few days, i lose my mojo. i want to start a new one as a way of moving on. but i hate to look at unfinished canvas. then i get upset with myself and i eat anything i can find in the fridge and in the cupboard. ayay!