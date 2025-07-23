Previous
a trio is a group of three people performing in harmony with each other. or not. like The Supremes, the BeeGees, CS&N, the Three Stooges, the Three Musketeers, SC&P, Charlie's Angels, Alvin and the Chipmunks, etc.

i was going to draw the pigsters for this prompt but only one came out looking close to decent so that plan was scrapped. i thought of drawing and painting the pigs but they all came out looking like ducks and dogs, don't ask me how or why. i know i just suck big time at drawing faces and animals.

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
So cute!
I just started following Emma Jane Lefebvre on YouTube. Of course, I have pretty much missed watercolor month, but she is very helpful and easy to learn from! I do like the idea of a small painting a day. ❤️
July 23rd, 2025  
