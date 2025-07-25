Previous
howl by summerfield
howl

long before my 365 days, when i used to live in the farm with the ex-partner, i came home close to midnight one time and actually saw this.

on a hilly portion of the road off the highway, i startled a group of raccoons gathered at the bottom of a steep downward slope. they were huge by the sound of their bodies' impact on the van. i had to stop and gather my thoughts when some of them started to climb on to the hood of the van. as i was right in front of a house, i couldn't press on the horn so i put on my flashers instead and started to slowly drive again. they didn't budge when a fox or perhaps a cayote appeared and walked over so calmly and growled at the raccoons who quickly got off the van and disappeared. then the fox approached the car and was where i couldn't see it for quite a while. it then darted out in front of the light and ran away with something in its mouth. i assumed it was a dead raccoon. i drove on. just before i turned to our road, the fox disappeared in the darkness to a field.

when i parked in the driveway, i turned east and saw the moon big and yellow coming out from behind a high mound of earth from another farm, the silhouette of a fox, i assumed it was the same fox, perched atop the mound. i was too far away so that the howling sound it made was not as menacing, but i could hear it and it was an image to behold. i've seen pictures and drawings but it was different to see it first hand.

for this prompt, i found the image of the animal in google images and drew only the silhouette against the moon.
katy ace
Great minds! Yours is fabulous with all the detail. Jealous that you actually got to see it in person like this.
July 25th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
Really nicely done!
July 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great illustration of an incredible sighting.
July 25th, 2025  
