howl

long before my 365 days, when i used to live in the farm with the ex-partner, i came home close to midnight one time and actually saw this.



on a hilly portion of the road off the highway, i startled a group of raccoons gathered at the bottom of a steep downward slope. they were huge by the sound of their bodies' impact on the van. i had to stop and gather my thoughts when some of them started to climb on to the hood of the van. as i was right in front of a house, i couldn't press on the horn so i put on my flashers instead and started to slowly drive again. they didn't budge when a fox or perhaps a cayote appeared and walked over so calmly and growled at the raccoons who quickly got off the van and disappeared. then the fox approached the car and was where i couldn't see it for quite a while. it then darted out in front of the light and ran away with something in its mouth. i assumed it was a dead raccoon. i drove on. just before i turned to our road, the fox disappeared in the darkness to a field.



when i parked in the driveway, i turned east and saw the moon big and yellow coming out from behind a high mound of earth from another farm, the silhouette of a fox, i assumed it was the same fox, perched atop the mound. i was too far away so that the howling sound it made was not as menacing, but i could hear it and it was an image to behold. i've seen pictures and drawings but it was different to see it first hand.



for this prompt, i found the image of the animal in google images and drew only the silhouette against the moon.