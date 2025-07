i like to do architectural abstract, or inspired by a specific feature of an architecture more specifically. this one was inspired by a window photo of Madeline @granagringa (?) i think. she has quite a few abstract photos. i titled this simply 'window' as if i'm looking outside of a narrow window.the white balance setting of my camera is really problematic, no matter what i do to set it i get crappy colours.does this appeal to you? in what setting would you hang this painting?