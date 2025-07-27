who dives first?

there were five of them alternating having a turn at diving. this guy had the best form and his entry was almost clean, clearly he's the better diver of the group. i got an email where i can send them their photos. had to use the 'sport' function in the camera to take the diving sequence of each boy.



went to the beaches by the filtration plant and saw this group of young men. i teased the last guy to dive that his dive was dismal and he was scratching his head, but acknowledged it was bad whilst shaking his head and laughing.



'unusual crop' is this week's theme over at 52frames. this was the photo i submitted without their diving 'platform'.