who dives first? by summerfield
Photo 4484

who dives first?

there were five of them alternating having a turn at diving. this guy had the best form and his entry was almost clean, clearly he's the better diver of the group. i got an email where i can send them their photos. had to use the 'sport' function in the camera to take the diving sequence of each boy.

went to the beaches by the filtration plant and saw this group of young men. i teased the last guy to dive that his dive was dismal and he was scratching his head, but acknowledged it was bad whilst shaking his head and laughing.

'unusual crop' is this week's theme over at 52frames. this was the photo i submitted without their diving 'platform'.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1228% complete

katy ace
Brilliant action shot and I love the crop it makes it such an interesting photo
July 28th, 2025  
