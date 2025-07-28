play me the lavander song

went to see a lavander field an hour's drive west of Toronto. not many people thankfully and it was well adorned. there were arches and coaches and purple Muskoka chairs and old pianos around the farm. this was definitely different from the one we visited a few years back. i had to walk around to get to the sunflower field, too, in almost 30C heat. the camera was also protesting from the heat but still did a good job and i got a few good shots.there was a yellow piano and this white piano as well as that decorative white coach in the background with two selfish people. the man was taking photos using a tripod when it was clearly stated in the entrance that no tripods were allowed. the woman wore a lace mini dress; would've been cute if she wasn't a thousand pounds. honestly she thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world. the husband was an idiot. he would set up the camera on self-timer, would run to join her inside the coach, ran back to the camera and aped at the screen then yells, it's blurry. i was going to help out but they made me wait a long time, telling me they'd be a while. when i said i just want a few shots, the hippo, i mean woman told me i just had to wait. really! karma got them when she was getting off the coach, her sandals caught a gap and she fell forward, crushing the flowers and her white lace mini skirt covered with dust, just as i had imagined it would happen.i don't know why i always encounter stupid people.i didn't know there's such a thing as 'the Lavander Song':