Previous
submerge by summerfield
Photo 4486

submerge

i wanted to show you how we in the old country deal with typhoons, flood and all that. but that involved drawing or painting a lot of people so this image would suffice. but i would direct you to check this video, if you are so inclined. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDcXNN9wst0

also: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0RAEjvLk44

for the record, i never danced or swam in flood waters, but i did once walked in waist high flood and pouring rain with my four-inch high heeled shoes strung around my neck because i didn't want them to get wet. 🤣 meanwhile, did i say it was pouring rain?🤣🤣🤣

off for my morning walk in already 23C temps. tah!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
That is such a colourful painting on such a dreary subject. Well done
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact