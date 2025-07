a painting inspired by Marloes' @stimuloog photo https://365project.org/stimuloog/365/2018-10-20 but instead of a fly, i painted a ladybug. to make it my own, i added another ladybug on the side of the canvas and added texture to the white 'wall'. i'd have wanted to paint in a small crescent moon on the blue sky but i was thinking it might be overkill.i also made another painting but with green instead of blue. a third painting might well make a series but it's just a thought. the green version is here: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2025-07-30