Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4488
fedex delivers
a Fedex plane flies above the highway as it gets ready to touch down at Pearson airport. a slight haze over the city amidst the heat wave.
i had wondered if i should've cloned out the top of the light standard but at the same time i thought it sorta gave perspective to the plane's height.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6675
photos
175
followers
108
following
1229% complete
View this month »
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
4486
4487
4488
Latest from all albums
4485
116
4486
1255
4487
117
4488
118
Photo Details
Views
12
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th July 2025 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close