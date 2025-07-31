Previous
fedex delivers by summerfield
Photo 4488

fedex delivers

a Fedex plane flies above the highway as it gets ready to touch down at Pearson airport. a slight haze over the city amidst the heat wave.

i had wondered if i should've cloned out the top of the light standard but at the same time i thought it sorta gave perspective to the plane's height.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact