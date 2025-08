contemplation

another shot from last sunday's foray to the beaches. while the young men were testing their diving skills, this man, i'm pretty sure he wasn't with them, just stood there all the time that i was there taking photos. i wanted to tell him "don't do it, man! don't do it." 🤣



i love taking photos like this -- a lone individual confronting the vast water. lots of stories it conjures in my head. one day i shall find the time to write them.