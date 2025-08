the mask

'color temperature' is this week's assignment over at 52frames. i made a play on the camera's white balance and couldn't decide which one to post so i made a collage. some parts of the mask may not be properly aligned but such is my very limited skill as i have no more photoshop. i've terminated my subscription as it's getting ridiculously more expensive every month. i'd rather use the money to buy a tube of paint. 😜 or food. 😉



don't look, Jackie!