Previous
wrecked and ruined by summerfield
Photo 4491

wrecked and ruined

trying to catch up with the 52 captures challenge. this is for week 26 the prompt of which was ruins and wrecked. drove around with a friend from church and when we reached the northeast part of the city, came across this run-down structure in an abandoned field. perfect for the week's prompt.

-o0o-
i had a weird dream this morning just before i woke up. there were rivers and lakes and pouring rain. then i realized i was late for something so i took a taxi but there were so many detours and blockages i was sure i'd be late. no matter. as dreams would go, i reached my destination and i was sitting in the last row of what looked like a classroom. i looked at the front and my first love Benjamin came through the door waving a bunch of papers. then he was standing beside me and handed me a piece of paper. i started to read it but he said goodbye and gave me a feather kiss on the lips, twice. i looked at the piece of paper and i read "when i" but i looked up at him and he was gone. when i looked back at the piece of paper, i woke up. i tried to go back to sleep but no dice. then i realized i was speaking to myself loudly "i wanted to read, it why did you wake me up!" over and over again.

aaargh! i want to know what's in that piece of paper!!!!
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Randy Lubbering
Nice photo, wrecked barns are my favorite
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact