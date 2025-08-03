wrecked and ruined

trying to catch up with the 52 captures challenge. this is for week 26 the prompt of which was ruins and wrecked. drove around with a friend from church and when we reached the northeast part of the city, came across this run-down structure in an abandoned field. perfect for the week's prompt.



-o0o-

i had a weird dream this morning just before i woke up. there were rivers and lakes and pouring rain. then i realized i was late for something so i took a taxi but there were so many detours and blockages i was sure i'd be late. no matter. as dreams would go, i reached my destination and i was sitting in the last row of what looked like a classroom. i looked at the front and my first love Benjamin came through the door waving a bunch of papers. then he was standing beside me and handed me a piece of paper. i started to read it but he said goodbye and gave me a feather kiss on the lips, twice. i looked at the piece of paper and i read "when i" but i looked up at him and he was gone. when i looked back at the piece of paper, i woke up. i tried to go back to sleep but no dice. then i realized i was speaking to myself loudly "i wanted to read, it why did you wake me up!" over and over again.



aaargh! i want to know what's in that piece of paper!!!!