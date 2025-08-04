early morning practice

my friend from church called in early morning and asked if i want to go for a drive. of course i do! we drove to a place called Lake Wilcox about thirty minutes northeast of Toronto. beautiful weather, if it weren't for the haze from the wildfires elsewhere; in fact we have had an air quality warning since yesterday. seniors and children were advised to wear a mask when outside.



this is a small lake, almost like an oversized pond. but people can practice their paddleboarding, kayaking and canoeing. i doubt if jetskis are allowed here. we did have a hard time getting to where i could shoot some photos as almost the whole perimeter of the lake is surrounded by large private properties and this was the only public access. for the whole trip, i had a shocking 28 shots. i told my friend that i prefer to go back to the beaches where there's more action.