canna it be any more orangey?

another shot from last Sunday at the Rosetta McLain gardens. one of these days, i need to go and visit the Allan Gardens downtown. haven't been there in two years and i know they've finished their renovations. but i was so drawn to the cannas at Rosetta's -- they're variegated almost like animal skin and the colours are so bright.



i remember growing up in the old country, we had these cannas at the back of our house and they grew like weeds but when they flowered, the backyard where the outhouse was, was just surrounded by colours, and we took them for granted. sadly they were long gone even before i moved from the family house.



haven't gone for a walk for two days now as the heat is still unbearable and the haze from the wildfires from the western provinces are still doing a number on us here in Toronto. i might brave the elements tomorrow and go to the mall and do my walking there first thing in the morning.