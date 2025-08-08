Previous
ensconced by summerfield
ensconced

another shot from last Sunday's foray to the Rosetta McLain gardens. this bee never left this flower, even after i made my rounds at the gardens. at first i thought it must be dead but it was quivering and the wings would slightly flutter. once it lifted itself from the flower but didn't go away no more than a few centimetres and it settled back. had too much honey, maybe?

i was going to submit this for this week's macro theme over at 52 frames. then i realized it was taken before this week's time frame so need to look for another subject but seeing it's like another inferno out there today, there is no way in hell i was going to go anywhere.
summerfield

@summerfield
Corinne C ace
A lovely summer shot. It's a big bee :-)
August 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Bathing in goodness.
August 9th, 2025  
