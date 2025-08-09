vintage

macro is this week's theme over at 52frames.



the first mr. summerfield gifted this ring to me, my birthstone, when i was 30, from one of his business trips. i've lost the certificate during one of my many cross-continent moves but it's supposed to be an antique, like me now. i used to wear it on my right ring finger but now would only fit on my pinky.



it's been so hellishly hot and humid and the haze -- really just unbearable. i wanted to go back to the gardens, any gardens and shoot some bees or butterflies, but i could feel the heat in my chest when i'm out more than a minute. my retirement fund might suffer a big dent with all the taxi's i'm taking and i really don't want to bother my friends even though they're offering to drive me around.