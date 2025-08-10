hazy lazy days of summer

although this was taken a week ago, i have meant for this to be my post for week 32 of the 52 captures challenge, which was 'simplicity'.



the weather today is much the same as this one, perhaps even worse and i dared not even think of going anywhere for photos. the haze is worse than a week ago as the wildfires from the other provinces are still wreaking havoc on us - hard to breathe, the heat stings the skin, etc. the horizon is barely visible but if you have great eyesight, you will see the two sailboats in the distance.