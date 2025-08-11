zaftig

zaftig is an old German/Yiddish word which means juicy and over the years its use has been transformed to refer to a full-buxom figure especially that of a woman. i was going to take a self-portrait but i only have one tripod and i needed to use two cameras with very wide angle lenses to capture my zaftig self. so that plan fell off the wayside and i was forced to look in the archives.



luckily i have this photo of a zaftig redhead from when i took photos of the young divers out in the beaches at the end of last month. although she had quite a hard time launching her inflatable kayak, she was successful after a few minutes and paddled away from the 'pesky photographer' rather gracefully and very capably i might say. though i had thought at the time it was quite foolish to go about the cold waters of Lake Ontario without a life jacket.



i was told by the young people that zaftig is better known as 'chubby'. i countered that chubby is for babies and toddlers. i was made to feel guilty by asking me if i had any zaftig friends. actually i have quite a few but i don't think of them as chubby or zaftig. in fact if you are close to a person, you do not see his/her size or colour or ethnicity -- you only see the person, period.



i still maintain though that i need two cameras to take a selfie these days.