moonlight becomes you

watched a show at Niagara Falls tonight -- Jeff Dunham, the ventriloquist, and his dummy buddies Achmed the dead terrorist, Peanut, Walter the crochety old guy, and Bubba J. it felt good to be able to laugh at jokes that were meant as a joke and for fun. there were of course a sprinkling of the wokes who can't take a joke but all in all it was a fun night.



as it was a sell-out show, traffic, both human and vehicles, was atrocious so we chose to wait it out an hour to be free of humans and the streets were very much empty for a leisurely drive back. when i saw the waning half-moon, i asked if we could divert to the falls side to take a photo. unfortunately, where i got off was the only angle i could take a photo of the falls and the moon, and it happened to be the american falls. from my vantage point, i could not even see the Canadian horseshoe falls and the path was quite dark and i didn't want to encounter any unpleasant people. i was offered to drive back but it was almost midnight and in consideration of the person driving, i opted for the next time.



for week 31 of the 52 captures challenge which is 'night photography'.