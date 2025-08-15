a mixture of haze and smog

this was yesterday morning's almost sunrise. very unassuming, ain't it? normally it would be looking glorious, kind of like this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-01-30 but although it's been mostly clear and cloudless skies for the last several days, we really couldn't see the sun rising. yesterday wasn't so bad, but there's still the prediction that we are once again in for a heat wave warning, especially this weekend. not complaining, though. some people in other parts of the world have it worse.
posting early as i'm off to take photos of a baptism, Filipino family. i'm pretty sure my waistline is going to get zaftig once again. have you gone to a Filipino 'party'? if you have, you know how it is. if you haven't tried all the food on offer, not to worry, your bag's going to be loaded and you'll have food for the next day or two, if not for a whole week.