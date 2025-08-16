busy morning at the lake

my friend picked me up early as he wanted to show me the nesting place of a couple of swans by the lake. unfortunately, he could not recall exactly where he saw it so we went to the beach and watched the early morning swimmers, paddleboarders, boaters, kayakers and canoeists. according to a lady who had just got off the water, the water's temp was a decent 25 degrees. surprising but with the high temps we have been having, that was good for the swimmers. lessons in kayaking were being conducted over on the east side of where i was standing. i think that red ship is a cargo ship. if not for the activities going on, the horizon is almost imperceptible. maybe i should paint this.



or maybe not.



cropped to bring forth the images.