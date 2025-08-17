no lifeguard on duty

Previous
the lifeguard's house at the beaches. only one was on duty and he was stationed at the west far end of the beach. so much has changed in this part of the beaches, a bit more organized, for sure. however, the place stank. i was told by one swimmer that during COVID, tents proliferated the area and the city was forced to supply porta-potties. the tents were asked to leave in the last few years but a few homeless individuals still occupy the surrounding areas, living on trees or under bushes and doing their 'business' in the water. such a sad state of affairs, you know.
Yeah. It’s deeply troubling. We have the same issues. It’s sad because we’re easily rich enough to provide basic housing and mental health help.
August 18th, 2025  
