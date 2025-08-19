Sign up
Previous
Photo 4507
time is like a dream
we never see it coming or going; we don't even feel it come and go. and yet...
low key with one light source is this week's theme over at 52 frames. this just might be my entry. i have a mind to re-do it as i can see myself reflected on the Roman numerals seven and eight.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Album
365-still
Tags
52frames
summerfield-52frames
