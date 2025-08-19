Previous
time is like a dream by summerfield
Photo 4507

time is like a dream

we never see it coming or going; we don't even feel it come and go. and yet...

low key with one light source is this week's theme over at 52 frames. this just might be my entry. i have a mind to re-do it as i can see myself reflected on the Roman numerals seven and eight.
summerfield

