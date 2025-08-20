gold mine explosion

this is a variation of this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-06-16 painting. it's not done yet; although i am halfway sealing it, i have a mind to put some gold flakes at the final varnishing phase. this is because the varnish would render the gold flakes dull and i want for the flakes to appear 3D-ish. this is mostly metallic black, white and silver.
tomorrow, i will experiment with pouring to make a different abstract. if that doesn't work, i will just go back to painting landscapes and seascapes. although i must admit, i have quite a few more ideas for abstract work which will involve more lady bugs.
tagging this for week 34 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is 'mostly black'. i think this fits the bill, ain't it?