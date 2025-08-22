upside down small houses

the official title of this art installation is "clock tower art installation of small houses". clock tower refers to the street it is on within the Shops at Don Mills mall. i'm pretty sure that at some point in the past, i have posted a photo of this art installation. the sky was beautiful on monday with just a whiff of clouds sprinkled randomly and was just a rather engaging backdrop for this art.



a funny observation. yesterday, coming home from my downtown errands, the train i was on was diverted and we needed to leave the train and wait for the next one. when i boarded the next train, it was not crowded but all seats were taken. despite my knee problem i knew i could stand for a few more stops before reaching the exchange terminal. a very pregnant woman got up and offered me her seat. i politely refused and told her i was okay. the young lady beside her then stood up and offered me her seat. settled, i sort of looked around and noticed that men, young and old alike, were averting their eyes. guilt? shame? indifference? i genuinely was not expecting to be offered a seat, it was after all a work day and people are tired and needed to start relaxing as they make their way home. however, i think that after us boomers have all died, the world will be in chaos. good manners are no longer taught in schools, and i think we are the last of the generations to have known etiquette and good manners and right conduct. although i know and have seen that there are a few young ones who have been trained in such things.