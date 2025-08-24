Previous
do not disturb, artist at work by summerfield
do not disturb, artist at work

on impulse, my friend drove me to the Toronto Gardens. the late summer blooms were in full show; however, we could not really roam to where the nice arrangements were as there were two separate functions, both weddings. at the entrance to the gardens proper though, this lady was in full concentration, drawing the flowery scenery before her. i had to sneak behind her to see her work; she was great. i so envy anyone who can draw, sketch, etc. on the spot and the details were so alive! as i'm not in favour of disturbing an artist, i didn't want to bother her by asking if i could photograph her. i just did.
summerfield

