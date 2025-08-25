Previous
the view by summerfield
this was the scene that the artist in yesterday's post was sketching/drawing.

i had a light bulb moment this afternoon whilst doing a little painting. as you know, i have to catalogue them, even the crappy ones i had painted from the beginning. i've been giving funny titles to the abstracts that i painted this year. some of them are ridiculously crappy titles. but i think i hit upon a rather good idea in naming them and i want to know your opinion. i'm thinking of titling them by name of a person. for example, the butterfly painting https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-03-18 was inspired by Katy @grammyn's photo (or more specifically i partially copied it) then i can title that painting 'the Katy'. i should give the matter more thought.
Shirley ace
Lovely
August 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this garden scene
August 26th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lovely!
August 26th, 2025  
katy ace
such a pretty looking scene IT would be nice to see her rendition of it! I am still thinking about your titling philosophy
August 26th, 2025  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - 😂
August 26th, 2025  
