on reflection

reflection is this week's theme over at 52 frames with upside down as an extra challenge. i specifically was on the lookout for puddles during my walk this morning, as it had rained off and on yesterday until last night, but no dice. i suppose with all that heat we experienced until last week the ground has dried out and all water from the rain just seeped right through to the centre of the earth. i know i still have quite a few days to fulfil the challenge but in the meanwhile i got to shoot a few alternatives.