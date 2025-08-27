Previous
back to basics
back to basics

one of the 'techniques' i've been fascinated with in photography when i started 365 was 'white on white'. the first time i tried shooting white on white it frustrated me no end; did it so many times, bought a pair of really bright lamps, almost crashed my laptop from thousands of shots that were crappy - too white and overexposed, or too gray and underexposed. it's been a while since i've done a white on white so yesterday, whilst shooting my entry for 52 frames' reflection theme, i decided to make a go of the w-o-w once again. and what do you know, this week's 52 captures prompt is 'mostly white'.

window lighting only.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think you nailed it!
August 27th, 2025  
Wendy ace
WoW!!
This is really great - and you nailed it!
A FAV!!
August 27th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Beautiful. I like how it shows the pattern on the china.
August 27th, 2025  
Mark
Elegant
August 28th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Absolutely gorgeous! Fav!!
August 28th, 2025  
katy ace
FAV Beautifully done so that even the textures on the China shows
August 28th, 2025  
