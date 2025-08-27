back to basics

one of the 'techniques' i've been fascinated with in photography when i started 365 was 'white on white'. the first time i tried shooting white on white it frustrated me no end; did it so many times, bought a pair of really bright lamps, almost crashed my laptop from thousands of shots that were crappy - too white and overexposed, or too gray and underexposed. it's been a while since i've done a white on white so yesterday, whilst shooting my entry for 52 frames' reflection theme, i decided to make a go of the w-o-w once again. and what do you know, this week's 52 captures prompt is 'mostly white'.



window lighting only.