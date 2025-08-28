Previous
the photographer by summerfield
the photographer

at the gardens last Sunday, my friend pointed to me this young lady who was photographing a couple. she had to be a new photographer as she looked at every shot before taking the next one. but i thought she was a more interesting subject and indeed much more pleasant to look at, aside from the colourful flowers around the gardens. for some reason, she reminds me of one of the Romanov princesses, the grand duchess Anastasia who loved taking photos. but for the sneakers she was wearing, it could easily had been her.

this is not a dutch tilt; this was on the hilly part of the gardens.
