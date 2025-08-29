Previous
a rose by any other name by summerfield
a rose by any other name

is still a rose... the gardens last Sunday had a section where late blooming roses were on full display but we mere mortals could only access a small portion of it because there were two functions happening and the rest of the rose bush was roped off. maybe when i go to downtown next week i shall pass by the Allen Gardens to see if they still have their yellow roses.

i have stitches on my legs and it's a b**ch trying to keep them dry whilst showering. i did every trick i could think of, as i'm supposed to keep them dry for 24 to 48 hours. in the end i just said "f it!" and i showered as normal and just cleaned the stitches off and put fresh bandage on them. the stitches will be removed in two weeks' time. i have to do things very slowly and i don't believe i would be able to go for my morning walk tomorrow.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Shirley
A lovely image
August 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Soft and sweet
August 30th, 2025  
gloria jones
Lovely
August 30th, 2025  
Kathy A
Beautiful
August 30th, 2025  
