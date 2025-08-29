a rose by any other name

is still a rose... the gardens last Sunday had a section where late blooming roses were on full display but we mere mortals could only access a small portion of it because there were two functions happening and the rest of the rose bush was roped off. maybe when i go to downtown next week i shall pass by the Allen Gardens to see if they still have their yellow roses.



i have stitches on my legs and it's a b**ch trying to keep them dry whilst showering. i did every trick i could think of, as i'm supposed to keep them dry for 24 to 48 hours. in the end i just said "f it!" and i showered as normal and just cleaned the stitches off and put fresh bandage on them. the stitches will be removed in two weeks' time. i have to do things very slowly and i don't believe i would be able to go for my morning walk tomorrow.