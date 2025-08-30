that summer blue sky

when i went for my walk yesterday morning, the air was crisp and fresh. i've used to wearing just t-shirts so i felt a bit cold and i had to walk on the sunny side of Don Mills Road. this hydro pole never fails to catch my attention, especially when the sky is clear. it's perfect for a minimalist shot. too mundane for most people, but where some find beauty in filthy ruins, this is more my cup of tea (or chocolate).



the stiches on my left leg are healing fine but those on the right are a bit tender. while i chose not to go for my morning walk, i did clear up some crap in my living room/studio. i now have about a foot square more space. 😂🤣