to the moon

we drove down to the beaches this evening, to get some shots by the water. it was a beautiful day today, heat was bearable and as the sun was setting, the temp was at 22 by the water, perfect summer day. as it is our long weekend, people were up and about taking advantage of the weather and the last long weekend before the children go back to school on Tuesday.



i had a photo of a couple sitting on the rocks watching the water with the half moon above. but then a Porter plane getting ready for its descent to the island airport was flying by and i knew it would 'cut off' the half moon as it passed and indeed, it did.