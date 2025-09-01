the CAA is probably not coming!

Sebastian and Hazel had been stuck here for probably a lifetime. they did try to call the CAA (Canadian Automobile Association) for which they paid $2.50 for a membership. well, that was from probably 60 years ago!



this was on my side of the road and i didn't notice it at all. it was on the third time that we passed that my friend noticed it, so we drove back. i got off the car and started to shoot and was surprised that there were 'passengers' in the car! this was at the entrance to a farm. i couldn't stop giggling as i was shooting it. and then i have this idea to introduce these characters, Sebastian and Hazel. why? those were the names that popped up instantly in my mind. you may yet see them come hallowe'en.



good thing we came upon this or i'd have had a boring people on boat photo.