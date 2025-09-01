Previous
the CAA is probably not coming! by summerfield
Photo 4520

the CAA is probably not coming!

Sebastian and Hazel had been stuck here for probably a lifetime. they did try to call the CAA (Canadian Automobile Association) for which they paid $2.50 for a membership. well, that was from probably 60 years ago!

this was on my side of the road and i didn't notice it at all. it was on the third time that we passed that my friend noticed it, so we drove back. i got off the car and started to shoot and was surprised that there were 'passengers' in the car! this was at the entrance to a farm. i couldn't stop giggling as i was shooting it. and then i have this idea to introduce these characters, Sebastian and Hazel. why? those were the names that popped up instantly in my mind. you may yet see them come hallowe'en.

good thing we came upon this or i'd have had a boring people on boat photo.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL I know what you mean by odd names popping into your head. Jeff keeps asking me where "Boris and Tad" came from. I have no clue! The names just came out when I was telling a story to Isaac and Micah. There must be a "unique and unusual name pool" floating out there in the creative universe and every now and then some of them fall out and land in our brains. Fun shot!
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact