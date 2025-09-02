done frolicking

these two jetskiers were coming back from their frolicking in the waters of Lake Couchiching, perhaps their last for the year. it was Labour Day Monday yesterday, the last long weekend of the summer season and everyone were partying hard or preparing for their children to go back to school today.



we ended back in Lake Couchiching early yesterday morning after an impromptu drive to find my photographic masterpiece. actually we drove to Lake Simcoe but the lake side where the public have access was crappy. mostly, the shores were 'private' or part of private property lines so we could only drive by and look, but could not actually step on private lands. pity if one could not afford the million dollar properties around the lake. i wanted an overhead shot as that is this week's assignment over at 52 frames. as Lake C was just a few miles away, i decided i would like to take photos again from above the highway while boats come and go underneath.