to catch a fish

it's an early morning fishing expedition for this man. this is another side of the Lake Couchiching. it's a rather calming scenery, ain't it?



we were actually driving along a private road between the shore and the large cottages (which were mostly like manor houses). thankfully, i brought the Canon with a longer kit lens and i can shoot from the car instead of getting off and run the risk of being called out stepping on private property. as it was still early and a long weekend, people must still be in bed or just getting out of bed.