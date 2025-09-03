Previous
to catch a fish by summerfield
to catch a fish

it's an early morning fishing expedition for this man. this is another side of the Lake Couchiching. it's a rather calming scenery, ain't it?

we were actually driving along a private road between the shore and the large cottages (which were mostly like manor houses). thankfully, i brought the Canon with a longer kit lens and i can shoot from the car instead of getting off and run the risk of being called out stepping on private property. as it was still early and a long weekend, people must still be in bed or just getting out of bed.
katy ace
Such a pretty composition, especially with those reeds in the foreground
September 4th, 2025  
