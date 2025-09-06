cosmos

i stole this flower from the church garden this afternoon. we had a memorial service for one of our congregation members and i felt good enough to leave the apartment and venture out.



i've been sidelined by an annoying bout of vertigo, not the full-blown kind but rather the annoying type. if i turn my head to the right, the world spins, but not when i turn my head to the left. if i bend down or merely look down, again the world spins. mornings are hard when i don't know if the thing will get worse.