abstracted palette

these are the blobs of paints i used for last spring's butterfly series of paintings. the palette was in a lidded tray which i stored in the fridge so the paints didn't dry out. well, i forgot about them until the one day last week when i was looking for it. the colours bled into the foam underneath and there was mould that started to form on one of the dark colours so i had to throw it out. but before i did, i took a photo, which i would always do before i'd throw away the palette paper.



i played around this in ribbet using the gooify effect. this was the result. i kind of like it, maybe i should try and translate it to a bigger canvas. or maybe not.