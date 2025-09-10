golden hour ladybug

this is the third and last in my ladybug series. the right side came out much darker than i intended but i kind of like it that i think i will paint a sunset with silhouettes for my next painting.



in looking at tutorials on youtube, i accidentally came across this video of 30 art styles in 30 days. watching it gave me some ideas for future abstract paintings; i have also learned a few tricks and tips. also, until now, i've not heard of oil pastels, they look interesting and i just might try them for one of those doodlewash monthly prompts. maybe. maybe not.