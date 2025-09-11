commissioned

a couple saw this little painting when they came to my "studio" one day in July https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-06-16 and asked if i can do it in a bigger size canvas. they were fine with the concept but i have control of how it would actually look. they liked it but then they also saw this one https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-08-20 and they also wanted it in a bigger canvas. these are the two finished paintings, both in size 24x30 (the previous ones were smaller sizes). they couldn't make up their minds so they're getting both. my problem is i don't know how much to charge (they don't know this) and i don't want to practically sell it for so little. of course, having been in the legal field, i have to make a contract so i can 'borrow' these should i have my own exhibit in the future.
i've been looking in youtube for tips on how to make abstract paintings. a lot of them are great but the artists tend to use some other gadgets to make those fabulous effects, plus they waste a lot of paints. well, i'm not one for wasting paints and as much as possible i don't want to dirty my floor which even with tarp, it would be impossible not to. so i will depend on my brush and hands and not do any of the tricks and tips i've seen. i'll stick to what i know how to do.