art fair

the artists' network has this annual

'art walk in the square' event held in the grounds of the Shops on Don Mills, a large shopping centre near my apartment building. i passed by this afternoon to 'check out the competition', so to speak. i was surprised that there were not a lot of artists participating, compared to three years ago when i first discovered this event. then, all the outdoor space of the complex was occupied. and there were only a few new faces, the rest were the same old artists whose works command ridiculous prices. i spoke to three young artists who, imo, were a standout and perhaps their work were more relatable to me, at least.



i will be going back there on Sunday after church to get some information for next year's fall show and to check out the other artists' work more thoroughly.