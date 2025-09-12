Previous
art fair by summerfield
Photo 4529

art fair

the artists' network has this annual
'art walk in the square' event held in the grounds of the Shops on Don Mills, a large shopping centre near my apartment building. i passed by this afternoon to 'check out the competition', so to speak. i was surprised that there were not a lot of artists participating, compared to three years ago when i first discovered this event. then, all the outdoor space of the complex was occupied. and there were only a few new faces, the rest were the same old artists whose works command ridiculous prices. i spoke to three young artists who, imo, were a standout and perhaps their work were more relatable to me, at least.

i will be going back there on Sunday after church to get some information for next year's fall show and to check out the other artists' work more thoroughly.
Shirley ace
Sounds great enjoy
September 13th, 2025  
