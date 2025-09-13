friendship celebrated

what better way for man and his best friend to spend an early quiet Saturday morning -- go kayaking and fishing at the same time. a relaxing morning, well, until the ferry carrying the local tourists from the big city comes by and the humans therein gushing loudly. the dog didn't care but his man surely didn't appear to like it. the ripples in the water came from the ferry we were on.



my sister and i went on a bus trip northeast of Toronto (to my utter surprise because all along i thought we were to go southwest), an hour and a half drive by the big bus. rather interesting sights and quite educational, too, in history and engineering.



for week 37 of the 52 captures challenge of 'friendship'. what better way to illustrate the prompt.