Previous
friendship celebrated by summerfield
Photo 4530

friendship celebrated

what better way for man and his best friend to spend an early quiet Saturday morning -- go kayaking and fishing at the same time. a relaxing morning, well, until the ferry carrying the local tourists from the big city comes by and the humans therein gushing loudly. the dog didn't care but his man surely didn't appear to like it. the ripples in the water came from the ferry we were on.

my sister and i went on a bus trip northeast of Toronto (to my utter surprise because all along i thought we were to go southwest), an hour and a half drive by the big bus. rather interesting sights and quite educational, too, in history and engineering.

for week 37 of the 52 captures challenge of 'friendship'. what better way to illustrate the prompt.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
I like those ripples
September 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely pre-fall capture, nice reflections
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact