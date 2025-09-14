Previous
speedster by summerfield
speedster

i was shooting this mural which was a the length of one and a quarter city block when this guy in his scooter whizzed by. at first i was kind of annoyed but then i realized he actually added substance to the shot. plus he looked like he was hanging on the butt end of the camel in the mural. the railings is of the steps to a major street across this six-lane carriageway.

i went back to the art fair after church today. met a couple of old friends who asked why my work is not on display. i told them that maybe next year if i can afford the entry and rental fees. my friend from church came with me to help me check my "competitions". i was told that while my work is totally different from the other artists and photographers, i can certainly compete. that gives me a bit of confidence to continue painting.
summerfield

Shirley ace
Nice street art
September 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of the street art...the scooter guy adds to the street image...I like that you kept the railings in the shot.
September 15th, 2025  
