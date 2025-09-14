speedster

i was shooting this mural which was a the length of one and a quarter city block when this guy in his scooter whizzed by. at first i was kind of annoyed but then i realized he actually added substance to the shot. plus he looked like he was hanging on the butt end of the camel in the mural. the railings is of the steps to a major street across this six-lane carriageway.



i went back to the art fair after church today. met a couple of old friends who asked why my work is not on display. i told them that maybe next year if i can afford the entry and rental fees. my friend from church came with me to help me check my "competitions". i was told that while my work is totally different from the other artists and photographers, i can certainly compete. that gives me a bit of confidence to continue painting.