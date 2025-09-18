Previous
so many little Buddha's by summerfield
so many little Buddha's

part of last Saturday's trip was to see the giant Buddha at the Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden featuring a giant, and i mean GIANT statue of Buddha. the garden, which is still under development/construction, is situated in 535 acres of land. there are two main pavillions that are already open to the public on trial basis and more buildings are being constructed. but scattered around the vast area are statues of different Buddhist gods and goddesses, including a garden dotted with little young buddhas like the ones you see here for ones to worship and to offer something. it is something i definitely would like to explore more in the future.
summerfield

Annie D ace
They are delightful :)
September 19th, 2025  
